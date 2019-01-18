Disruption to travel possible as Met Office issues snow warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow for Derbyshire.

The warning, which is in force from 1pm today until 23.59pm tonight, warns of the potential for travel disruption.

Disruption to travel is possible

It states: "Hill snow could cause travel disruption across southern Scotland, northern England and the north Midlands on Friday afternoon and evening.

"There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for 1-4 cm of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres."

It adds that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.