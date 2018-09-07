Do you recognise this bongo drum?

Police are beating a track to the owners of a stolen bongo drum.

The drum was among jewellery, phones and computer equipment in a haul of objects stolen in a series of burglaries and police are trying to trace their owners.

A number of images have been released by officers who are investigating a series of burglaries in south Derbyshire, the south of the Derbyshire Dales and Amber Valley.

The images include items including jewellery, phones, computer equipment and more unique items such as a Bongo drum.

Anyone that recognises the items is asked to call DS Jon Lowes at Buxton CID on 0300 122 8409.