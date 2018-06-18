DREAM JOB ALERT: Role where you get the stunning Peak District scenery as your office

If you are looking for a new job, and hate to be confined to the indoors, then your dream role could be up for grabs right now.

The National Trust are currently looking to recruit an Area Ranger, based in the Peak District.

The successful candidate will work alongside the Lead Ranger to manage and contribute to a variety of projects including Moorlife 2020.

They will work with farming and sporting tenants, contractors and partners such as the Peak District National Park, Natural England, the RSPB and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

The role also includes managing a small team of staff and volunteers, work facilities and vehicles.

Requirements include: practical experience of countryside/rural skills; evidence of good people management and leadership; excellent communication skills, a full UK driving licence and good wildlife identfication skills.

Some weekend, evening and bank holiday working will be required, with time in lieu being given for this.

As well as a salary of £24,121, the role also comes with a package that includes a health cash plan, discounted membership and free entry to National Trust properties.

The closing date is July 3 with interviews taking place on July 10,11 and 12.

For all the details, and to apply, click here.