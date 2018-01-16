Drink-drive offender was spotted driving through a red light

A motorist was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Kimberley Sweetmore, 32, of Hallsteads, at Dove Holes, was stopped by police on Buxton Road, at Dove Holes. Angela Hadfield, prosecuting, said Sweetmore had driven through a red light.

Sweetmore registered 101microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the limit is 35microgrammes. Sweetmore admitted exceeding the drink-drive limit on November 24. The court heard she suffers with depression. She received a 12 month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and was banned from driving for 25 months. She must pay £170 in costs and a victim surcharge.