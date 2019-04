Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have caught a drunk driver when he was giving his friends a lift home at 2am this morning (Saturday, April 6).

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Bakewell. Blasts through the town, then hugging the kerb.

Photo from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

"Giving two mates a lift at 2am in the morning.

"Drunk, blows 62 in custody, limit is 35.

"To be charged when sober. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Traffic."