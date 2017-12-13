Drink-driver crashed into a parked car

A drink-driver has been banned from the road after she collided with a parked car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Abigail Gerrard, 20, of Coniston Drive, Chesterfield, collided with the car on Chesterfield Road, at North Wingfield, and witnesses were alerted to a loud noise as she called police. Gerrard pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after the incident on November 11.

Magistrates fined Gerrard £211 and she must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.