Driver cut from car in crash near Matlock

Firefighters cut a driver from their car which crashed near Matlock.

Crews from Matlock arrived at the scene of the collision, on the A6 at Whatstandwell, after receiving a call at around 12.57pm yesterday (Monday, November 18).

The crash involved two vehicles.

Firefighters released one trapped casualty using hydraulic cutting gear and passed them into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident was left with Derbyshire Police.

