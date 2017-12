A driver of a bin lorry had to be freed by emergency services when it ended up on its side.

Two fire crews from Crich and Matlock, attended a call-out to a bin lorry on its side in the car park of The National Tramway Museum, Field House, Crich at around 10.20am today, Monday, December 11.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The windscreen was removed by crews to release the driver and crews are making vehicle safe.”