Drivers wanted to take housebound out for meals

Drivers - can you spare a few hours once a month, usually on a Wednesday?

Do Something Different is an out and about lunch club which provides a service to housebound people and those who struggle to access public transport. The club goes out for meals once a month, but not always at lunchtime. The furthest journey is to Sudbury Prison for a meal cooked by prisoners.

The idea is to help those who can’t get out to socialise and meet new friends.

The club can offer drivers a small contribution towards a meal and 45p per mile for petrol. If you can help, call Chris Smith on 01629 583512 or David Brown (01629 732585).