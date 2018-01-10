Drug-fuelled man fined for interfering with vehicle during suspected theft

A drug-fuelled man was spotted trying the door handle of a parked vehicle during a suspected theft.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 3 how Jason Tomlinson, 30, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, admitted interfering with the Seat Altea vehicle in Chesterfield in November.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said a neighbour observed Tomlinson wandering aimlessly and approaching a car where he tried the handle and was pulling it as if to open the door.

Tomlinson told police he could not recall anything he had done because he had been under the influence of heroin, amphetamine and the prescribed drug diazepam.

He pleaded guilty to interfering with the vehicle with the intention of theft of the vehicle or anything inside the vehicle.

Tomlinson, who has previous convictions, added that he had recently been released from prison.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said the defendant’s circumstances have changed after he has begun to get housing support without which he would otherwise have been left homeless.

Jason Tomlinson was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.