Drug offender said his case was a waste of time because he had only been caught with a small amount of cannabis

A drug offender who is currently serving a community order said he felt it was a waste of time bringing him back to court after he was caught with a small amount of cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard, on Tuesday, June 19, how police had searched Aaron Ezard, 26, formerly of Macdonald Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, after he had been subject to a separate investigation and they found a small amount of cannabis in his van.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “Police received a report of an altercation taking place involving a person driving a white van.

“This was tracked down and it was found to be insured to the defendant and he was detained and a search was carried out in relation to him and the van.”

Mrs Hadfield added that police found cannabis in the front nearside door of the vehicle and Ezard admitted the cannabis was his and it had been for personal use.

The court heard that Ezard is currently subject to a community order imposed for possession of cannabis and intent to supply.

Ezard pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis after the incident on January 25.

The defendant told the court: “Basically, I got pulled over by police for a different situation.

“I pointed out to the police where the cannabis was. I am shocked to be here because it was such a small amount.

“He gave me a caution and told me nothing would come of this again.

“It was not enough to smoke. That’s how small the quantity was.

“I don’t know why I am here in the first place. It’s a waste of court time to be honest.”

Mrs Hadfield said she had no details of the amount of cannabis involved and added that she believed a caution would not have been offered because of the previous matter on Ezard’s record.

Ground worker Ezard, who gave his address as College Street, Nottingham, explained he has a house in Chesterfield but is originally from Nottingham.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month conditional discharge and warned that if he commits another offence he will be re-sentenced for possessing the cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.