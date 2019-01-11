Drug-user is jailed after he turned to shoplifting to fund a heroin and crack-cocaine habit

A serial thief who turned to hard drugs has been jailed for 30 weeks after he struck at three stores to fund his habit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 8 how Kaife Hutton, 27, of Houghton Road, Bolsover, stole toiletries and spirits after he raided a Rowlands Pharmacy, in Bolsover, and a Boots and a Co-op in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Hutton placed cosmetics in a bag at Rowlands on November 16 and returned one item when he was challenged but ran off with the rest of the goods.

She added that he was also seen taking items from Boots, in Chesterfield, on November 26 but was followed by camera to a bus station and followed onto a bus by a security officer who recovered the stolen items.

Hutton was also confronted by a member of staff after he stole two bottles of spirits from a Co-op in Bolsover on January 7 and was forced to leave the store empty-handed.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the three thefts and also admitted breaching a previously imposed suspended prison sentence and admitted failing to comply with a community order.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Hutton had been introduced to harder drugs including crack cocaine and heroin and things got out of control to fund that habit.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Hutton to 30 weeks of custody and he was also ordered to pay £150 compensation.