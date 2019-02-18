Drug-user was caught with cannabis plant roots at his Derbyshire home after a police raid

A drug-user who was caught growing cannabis plants at his home during a police raid has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 12 how Mark Anthony William Green, 49, of Rotherwood Road, Killamarsh, was found by police with the remnants of a cannabis grow at his home.

Pictured is an example of a cannabis plant.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police executed a search warrant at Mr Green’s address on March 9, last year, and discovered remnants of a cannabis grow and it was described as 20 root balls which were seized by police.”

A police expert stated that the discovery was consistent with personal use.

Green told police he smoked five or six splifs a day and was a heavy-user of the class B drug.

He added that he had grown about eight plants and another male had brought cuttings to his address and grown 12 and taken these away.

Green, who has previous convictions including possessing and supplying drugs, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug cannabis.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The court heard the offence pre-dated the imposition of a suspended prison sentence for another offence in November and if the March offence had been considered at that time it is believed this would not have materially affected the overall sentence.

Emma Cornell, defending, said that Green is a long-standing cannabis-user and heroin has also been a problem for him in the past.

But Green has been engaging with drug support services, according to Ms Cornell, and he does not want to jeopardise losing his accommodation with further offending.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Green £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.