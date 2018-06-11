Eagle-eyed police officer caught shoplifter stealing eight bottles of booze

A thief was caught stealing eight bottles of Baileys and a garlic bread from a supermarket by an eagle-eyed police officer who was shopping for his own tea.

Sarah May Dingle, 35, of Eagle Street, Buxton, stole the goods from a Morrisons store at Buxton, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on June 6.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The defendant entered Morrisons and left with eight bottles of Baileys and some garlic bread.”

Mrs Bickley added that Dingle was detained and the Baileys, worth £121, and the garlic bread were recovered and she made full admissions.

Dingle, who has previous offences to her name for dishonesty, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on May 7.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Dingle had been keeping out of trouble for some time and it had been three years since her last substantive conviction.

He added: “I hope you will see this as a blip. She was in Morrisons and gave in to a flash temptation.”

Mr Riley said a police officer had been in Morrisons buying goods for his own tea and he followed Dingle out of the store after the theft and he detained her.

Magistrates sentenced Dingle to a 12 month conditional discharge but she was warned that if she commits another offence in the next year she will be re-sentenced for the theft and any new matter.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.