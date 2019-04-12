Edale is named best place to live in midlands

Edale has been named best place to live in the midlands by the Sunday Times - chosen for its ‘magical scenery’ and the ‘sense of fun and friendship’ among its population.

The idyllic Peak District village beat nine other sought-after towns and villages in the region - including Warwickshire’s Leamington Spa and Stamford in Lincolnshire.

Judges analysed a number of factors including employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops to find the region’s top spot.

The Sunday Times’ methodology used statistics including ‘exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi’ - valuing a ‘starter home’ in the village at £300,000.

A spokesman for the Sunday Times wrote: “The village - starting point of the Pennine Way - was chosen not only for its magical scenery and good connections to Manchester and Sheffield but also for the sense of fun and friendship in its 350-strong population.

Local farmers, commuters and creatives get together for a village panto, bonfire and fireworks and other regular events such as Country Day in June which raises money through a live ferret roulette and duck racing, or the Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge in which teams of up to eight people carry a full barrel three miles to the Old Nag’s Head pub.”