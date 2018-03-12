10 degrees that could bag you the highest paid jobs

A student is suing her university, claiming that her 'Mickey Mouse' degree has not helped her get a job.

Pok Wong, who studied international business strategy, is reportedly seeking more than £60,000 in damages after claiming that Anglia Ruskin University made fraudulently misleading claims in its prospectus about high-quality teaching and career prospects.

University tuition is higher than it has ever been at £9,250 a year and with the average debt of graduates topping £50,000, the decision whether to study for a degree is getting harder.

If you're still undecided and finding it difficult to choose between courses it's useful to understand what your long-term earning potential could be.

Teen magazine, Future Mag, researched which degrees could earn you the highest salaries using data from the National Careers Service.

1. Medicine

Up to: £102,500 (surgeon)

Other jobs: pathologist, GP, hospital doctor, anaesthetist

The UK has a shortage of doctors and the competition study medicine is fierce, if you missed out on a medicine degree there are other pathways, for example if you already have a degree in a science subject (minimum 2:1) you could take a 4-year graduate entry programme into medicine.

2. Maths

Up to: £100,000 (insurance underwriter)

Other jobs: financial advisor, accountant, banker, data analyst statistician

There’s a shortage of maths graduates, and that looks set to continue – in fact the government is so worried about the number of students studying maths at A-level they’re going to pay sixth form colleges more money if they recruit more maths students!

3. Finance

Up to: £100,000 (management accountant)

Other jobs: accountant, banker, financial analyst

Money does make the world go around and careers in finance have long been some of the best paidon the planet. London is one of the world’s largest financial districts -let’s hope Brexit doesn’t change that.

4. Science

Up to: £99,500 (pharmacist)

Other jobs: chemical engineer, biochemist, meteorologist

The UK government is encouraging more young people into STEM subjects (although the national audit office has recently suggested that there is an over-supply of biology graduates). You may have heard about London’s MedCity and the Francis Crick institute? Both have been setup to encourage growth in science.

5. Architecture

Up to: £90,000 (architect)

Other Jobs: architect technician, interior designer, set designer

Many junior roles are taken-up by trainees who are still studying and graduate level jobs are higherpaid than most. The government’s initiative around getting Britain building is good news for architects.

6. Accounting

Up to: £80,000 (auditor)

Other jobs: accountant, management trainee, actuary

A career in accounting is a particularly safe bet, especially in tough economic times. Global companies such as KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, and EY employ thousands of graduates (and school leavers)each year, who are then able to climb the corporate ladder.

7. Economics

Up to: £80,000

Other jobs: banker, financial analyst, statistician

Economists work in a variety of sectors, in both public and private settings. The Civil Service is thelargest employer of economists in the UK. The Bank of England also offers careers through their graduate scheme.

8. Civil Engineering

Up to: £80,000 (civil engineer)

Other jobs: surveyor, site engineer, structural engineer, environmental consultant

Airports, bridges, dams and railways –none of these would be possible if we didn’t have civil engineers. They work in highly skilled roles which include housing projects as well as across huge infrastructure projects like Crossrail and HS2.

9. Engineering

Up to: £70,000 (nuclear engineer)

Other jobs: Aerospace, defence, automotive, chemical, and construction engineer; patent officer; management consulting

According to the IoD, engineering in its many forms – mechanical, chemical, electrical, biologicalaccounts for £1.2trn of the UK’s turnover, 27 per cent of its GDP, about half of its exports and at least 3.6 million jobs.

10. Computer Science

Up tp: £70,000 (software developer)

Other jobs: games developer, systems administrator, IT consultant

With technology driving more and more industries, the demand for talent in this area is growing.Many successful individuals in the world of tech are in fact computer science drop-outs (MarkZuckerberg), but actually graduating shouldn’t hold you back.