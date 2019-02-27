Everything you need to know about Derbyshire secondary school places

Parents across Derbyshire are due to hear about their child’s secondary school place this week.

Derbyshire County Council will make offers of places to around 8,900 Derbyshire children on Friday (March 1).

Of those parents who applied by the closing date, 92.3 per cent are due to be offered their first choice school, say the council.

Overall 97.4 per cent have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for Young People. Councillor Alex Dale, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place which helps us manage the thousands of applications we receive and offer as many parents as possible their preferred school choice.

“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing almost 10,000 applications and helping parents with their applications.

“There are still a few parents who haven’t applied for their child’s place so we’re urging them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

Alternatively parents can get information from the council’s school admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

Almost every parent in Derbyshire made their secondary school application online this year with 99.9 per cent visiting the council’s website to complete the form.

Parents who provided an email address are due to receive an email about their child’s place after 9.30am on Friday (March 1).

Or parents can log on to the council’s website after 9.30am at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions using their user ID.

The council will post out letters on Friday to parents who didn’t provide an email address.

Parents who have applied for places at infant, primary or junior schools for their child will be notified on Tuesday, April 16.

Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently by using the late application facility at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions or Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays (9.30am and 4pm on Saturday).

Paper application forms are also available from the council’s school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479.