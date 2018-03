Firefighters put out a blazing car fire after the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a British Telecom pole.

The collision happened about 1.20pm, on Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The incident involved one car well-alight which had been involved in a road traffic collision with a BT pole.”

Chesterfield firefighters armed with a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.