Emergency services have attended an incident in Bakewell where an elderly person had fallen behind a door.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service along with East Midlands Ambulance Service attended an address in Bakewell at 9,45am today.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Matlock Blue to assisted EMAS with an elderly person who had fallen behind the door, crews gained entry for EMAS and helped with casualty care."