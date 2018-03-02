Engineers battle to restore power to Peak District properties

Electricity engineers have been battling the elements to restore power supplies to homes and businesses affected by Storm Emma.

Electricity North West said that as of 6pm tonight (Friday) its engineers had restored supplies to 20,000 properties across the region, including 6,200 in the Peak District.

Strong winds and drifting snow were hampering the efforts of around 400 engineers to restore power to a further 1,900 properties. Of these, 300 are in the Peak District area.

Electricity North West incident manager, Chris Fox said: “The weather is still atrocious and our teams are putting in a momentous effort to restore power.

"Unfortunately, as we restore power in some areas the weather is causing further power cuts in other areas. Some areas we still can’t access, and in exposed areas it’s still not safe to climb our poles to make repairs due to the high winds.

"We are continuing to work with the emergency services and local councils to get access but this will get more difficult and dangerous as night falls. We will continue working through the night where it is safe to do so, with further teams ready to continue restoration in the morning."