Environment Agency issues flood alerts for Derbyshire amid heavy rain

The Environment Agency has issued 37 flood alerts for the Derbyshire area today as heavy rains continue to fall.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area."

The lower River Rother could cause issues around Killamarsh and Eckington, while the Wye and Amber are threatening areas around Bakewell and Bullbridge respectively.

Flooding of low-lying roads and agricultural land around Pinxton are thought to be at risk from rising levels on the River Erewash around midday. That includes parts of Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation ground at Sandiacre.

Communities along the River Derwent have been cautioned too, particularly Darley Dale, Cromford, Matlock, Whatstandwell, Belper, Duffield, Milford, Little Eaton, and the B5057 between Darley Bridge and Two Dales Road.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has cancelled the Matlock Bath Illuminations for Saturday, but says Sunday's event may still go ahead.

For full details, go to https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings.