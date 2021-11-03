Campaigners warn of flooding and 'nightmare' traffic if plan for hundreds of homes in Derbyshire countryside goes ahead

Developers want to build up to 415 new houses on a 60-acre green field site on the Matlock Wolds.

Residents say the proposal will put the town at even greater risk of flooding – after three major incidents on the River Derwent since November 2019 – and also see nine years of construction traffic using narrow country roads to the site.

Dr Stephen Martin, who is advising the Wolds Action Group, has joined with other residents to commission an independent biodiversity plan which as been sent to the Derbyshire Dales District Council planning department.

Wolds action group members Julie Atkin and Heather Clifton-Smith with Dr Stephen Martin. Campaigners say the proposed development near Matlock will cause flooding, traffic problems and the loss of wildlife.

"The plans will only increase the risk of flooding in Matlock and my concern is about the future of the town,” he said.

“This area in the upper reaches of the town is where much of the water is soaked up.

"If you cover that up in the concrete of hundreds of homes and associated infrastructure, where will all that water go?

"I sympathise with the district council that they have their targets to meet but it would be disastrous.”

The 60-acre site from the north west. Campaigners say the proposed development near Matlock will cause flooding, traffic problems and the loss of wildlife. Image: Julie Atkin.

The site is currently a mix of grazing land for cattle and a grassland habitat which supports various wildlife including lizards, frogs and five species of bat.

"The biodiversity report sets out the richness of the site,” Dr Martin said.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has also objected to the development, which lies between Sandy Lane, Bent Lane and Gritstone Road.

Jo Smith, chief executive of the trust, said the main reasons for objecting were loss of habitat, biodiversity and concerns about the impact on ‘the wider ecological network’.

She said in a letter to planners: “Species such as common lizard, brown hare, hedgehog, reed bunting, bullfinch, house sparrow, dunnock and linnet as well as the possibility of several bat species and insects such as small heath butterfly, which is commonly associated with acid grasslands and is known to occur a few hundred metres to the north.

"There are at least 18 species of moth recorded close to the site that are in decline.”

She added: “The loss of the habitats on site will undoubtedly have an adverse impact on many of these species.

"At present a strategy for mitigating and compensating for impacts on these species has not been presented.”

Countryside charity CPRE says the report ‘puts the site’s ecological value beyond any doubt’.

Residents and Dr Martin are also concerned about the impact of construction traffic if the plans go ahead.

"It really would be a nightmare scenario for local people,” Dr Martin added.

"You are looking at nine years of construction traffic along narrow country roads which are totally unsuitable.”

The application is for 415 houses and a local centre, as well as an urban park.

Developer William Davis Homes has submitted a full application for 75 houses and an outline application for a further 340 properties.

In a letter to planners, the developers said: “The benefits of the proposed development include the delivery of 415 houses and a local centre on the recently allocated site in the Local Plan.”

They also promise ‘increased economic activity’ in an ‘accessible location’.