Derbyshire Dales council apologises for bin collection disruption as contractor Serco short on drivers

A council spokesman said: “We're acutely conscious that bin collections in some parts of the Dales have not been happening to schedule in recent weeks - and we have demanded that our waste and recycling contractor, Serco produces a workable catch-up plan.

“We are obviously taking a lot of calls about missed waste collections right now, which we completely understand, but if you could please hold off until we have a catch-up plan to communicate, that would be much appreciated. Our sincere apologies.”

It is thought that a national shortage of HGV drivers is causing problems for Serco not just locally but also on collection services provided by many other authorities.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is pressing its waste contractor to resolve issues with bin collection schedules.

The council says it does not expect the problem to affect the service for the green garden waste bins, which are now collected via a separate subscription, although residents are reporting issues.

The Derbyshire Dales spokesman said: “There are some mitigating circumstances. However, we will not allow the current situation to continue and will take legal action if necessary to ensure your collections happen as contractually agreed by ourselves and Serco.

“It is likely the catch-up plan will involve weekend working and we will publish more information as soon as we have clarity. You can also sign up for free waste collection email updates at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/enewsreg.”

In response to a query from a concerned resident, a council representative said that any resolution to the situation would not involve paying more public money to Serco.