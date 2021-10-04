Matlock Town Council calls public meeting on winter flood preparations and sewage issues

The meeting at the Imperial Rooms on Thursday, October 7, 6pm, is open to residents and businesses to receive information, raise issues and ask questions.

Mayor Steve Wain, who is also one of the town’s two volunteer flood wardens, said: “The primary drive of the meeting is to let people know where things stand going into the autumn and winter, which is usually the time when we see the greatest risk.

“In my view, Matlock’s defences are well prepared and I’m visiting all the properties around Bakewell Road and Causeway Lane to make sure they are ready – but you can never say what will happen if we get a prolonged period of persistent rain.”

Parts of Matlock such as Bakewell Road are facing an increasingly frequent threat from flooding.

He added: “We had an instance in January this year which was touch and go but we have got systems in place to be resilient.

“I don’t want Matlock to become known as a town which floods but a lot of people are concerned and we have seen a significant increase in potential flood events. The maintenance and effectiveness of infrastructure is paramount, so we have to keep communicating with these other agencies over what we need.”

The expected agenda will include updates from the Environment Agency and Derbyshire County Council, details of the latest assessment studies, and analysis of recent major flood events which have struck Matlock.

Representatives for Severn Trent will also be present to talk about their current work to address sewage problems which have caused pollution at street level over the summer, prompting environmental health concerns and repeated use of temporary pumps to alleviate pressure on the system.

Councillor Wain is also hoping the meeting might inspire more volunteers to join the team of flood wardens and help to protect the town.

Covid measures mean the meeting’s capacity will be limited to 75 people, on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings unless exempt.

The council hopes to broadcast the meeting live on its Facebook page @AllThingsMatlock and notes will be published afterwards.