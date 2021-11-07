Police warn dog walkers after 'poisoning' incidents in Derbyshire woods

Officers say two dogs have recently become ill after visiting Swinepark Wood at Lea, near Matlock.

Signs have been placed at entry points to the wood by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team.

Police are investigating reports of wildlife poisoning in an area of Derbyshire woodland popular with dog walkers. Image for illustration only. Image: Pixabay.

The signs say: “Please be aware that we are investigating possible wildlife poisoning incidents in these woods.

"Two local dogs have also recently been harmed in a way which may be related.

"Please call 101 with any information, quoting reference 21000581711.”

On the police team’s Facebook page, residents expressed their shock that anyone would want to harm dogs or wildlife.

Rhonda Hargreaves said: “I walk my dog here most days. What the hell is wrong with some people? Why would you want to harm wildlife?”