EU rural grant sparks growth for firework display company Electrify Pyrotechnics Ltd

European grant funding is ensuring a Derbyshire Dales firework display company is rocketing forward.

Electrify Pyrotechnics Ltd, based in Middleton by Wirksworth, was successful in its bid to rural development grant fund LEADER - a community-led scheme which supports projects in England.

Although only formed in January 2017, the company’s four directors have decades of experience in the fireworks industry.

And starting any new venture is not a cheap process, explains director Scott Pounder.

“We invested a large amount of money upfront to purchase electric firing equipment, hardware to fire the fireworks from, as well as high powered lights and PA systems to differentiate ourselves from our competitors,” he said.

“Despite being only 20 months old we’ve had an amazingly successful first year and a half and we’re continuing to grow rapidly and bring in new business.”

Lucy Brookes, another of Electrify’s directors, said securing the LEADER grant enabled the company to invest in new equipment and take its displays to the next level.

“There’s nothing worse than turning down displays over your busy periods like Bonfire Night, and this investment means we can do a lot more displays which is great news for Electrify and our clients,” she added.

The growing company is now looking for more staff to fire its displays.

If you are a budding pyrotechnician and want to get involved in a growing firework business, contact Electrify Pyrotechnics on 01332 650770.

The company’s new equipment will be in use at the Matlock RFC Bonfire Night event on Saturday November 3 at Cromford Meadows.