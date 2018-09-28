Extraordinary Derbyshire home and grounds which could have once been a secret location for Spitfire aircraft plans is up for sale

This sumptuous Duffield property has a fascinating past which is sure to intrigue history-lovers.

For within the extensive home and gardens of Manor Quarry is a cave set within a sandstone face of a quarry which is reputed to have been used in order to provide a secret location for the storage of designed plans for the Spitfire aircraft.

Medieval battlements that were commissioned by the cuirrent owners.

The home is situated around five miles from Derby - one of the main production sites for Rolls Royce during the Second World War.

Rolls Royce used a number of secret locations for development and storage of confidential information and this included Duffield Bank, Littleover Hall and Belper.

Accessed via a doorway leading to a weaving passageway which ends in a single chamber set deep within the wall of the quarry the cave is currently unused but could perhaps provide space for an extraordinary wine cellar.

The cave is just one of the incredible features of this property - which also boasts luxuries such as its own hard surface tennis court, two roof terraces and a games room and is on the market for offers in excess of £1,850,000.

Across the tarmac driveway and within a portion of the former quarry is a wonderful area of pathways, climbing and weaving through and around stone structures commissioned by the owners with a hint of medieval battlements to them, providing a unique garden area. A pathway leads deeper into the quarry with expansive sandstone faces rising some 80 feet that wrap about the tennis court which provide the setting like no other for a hard surface tennis court (by En-tout-cas), a summerhouse and viewing terrace.

Meanwhile, inside the generous accommodation extends to approximately 6,100 sq ft. including a guest suite which, in conjunction with an office and second kitchen below, offer scope to create a semi-independent annexe suitable for guest accommodation, dependent relative or let accommodation.

It is an extensive house which has been remodelled and extended by the current owners to create an exciting property designed to make the very most of the fantastic position with superb far reaching views over the Ecclesbourne Valley and Duffield.

Full features include a reception hall, three reception rooms, a living/dining kitchen, study, wet room, extensive office/further reception room/ games room, kitchen and shower room, guest WC, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms (two with en suite bath/shower rooms), a family bathroom, self-contained guest suite with open plan bedroom and living area with en-suite bathroom, two roof terraces.

The home has superb far reaching views over the Ecclesbourne Valley and Duffield.

To the north of the house and accessed via a flight of steps is The Folly, a stone and timber building which offers further accommodation including an open plan kitchen with sitting area, bedroom and en suite shower room. This building is ideal for letting in order to generate an income but would also provide useful ancillary accommodation to the main house for guests or family members or alternatively could work very well as a home office away from the house.

There is also a large barn, large double garage with undercroft, potential stable range, extensive mature grounds of about six acres including formal gardens and paddock land.

For more information visit www.fishergerman.co.uk or phone 01530 410840.

