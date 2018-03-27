Fairtrade capsule firm Peak Coffee tastes more regional awards success

An Ashover company selling Fairtrade coffee capsules and accessories across Europe has enjoyed more success in regional business awards.

Peak Coffee was named microbusiness of the year by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) East Midlands, while owner Glyn Jones was named Business Person of the Year at the Midlands Business Awards.

Retired police inspector Glyn, who runs the company with wife Sue, said: “I’m really pleased, surprised and proud. The judges gave us some nice feedback on how much we’d achieved in such a short time, as total novices in a highly competitive market. They liked our passion.”

“Hopefully awards like this will open a few more doors for us, and get our name out among the big boys so people know there is an ethical option at a reasonable price.”

The company will now compete for the national FSB prize at a ceremony to be held in London in May.

Regional judges noted: “Peak have gone head-to-head with coffee giants, generating over £1million of online sales.

“In December 2017, the company achieved the Amazon Choice award for highly rated, well priced products for four of their products in UK, Germany, Spain and France.”

The Midlands Business Award came after Glyn was roasted by a panel of judges over customer care, sustainability and financial performance.

Peak Coffee, which supplies both home and business customers, is going from strength to strength, with a 30 per cent increase in turnover in the last year.

Glyn hopes to launch a fully compostable capsule in late 2018 as consumer concern grows over single-use plastics.

Find out more and shop at peakcoffee.co.uk.