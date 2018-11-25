Farming family to launch Aldwark microbrewery with tasting tour event

An Aldwark couple are set to launch a new artisan micro-brewery on their farm next weekend with thanks to two business support schemes.

Jen Lomas and Ian Mauracheea will be offering their first tasting tours and sales of Aldwark Artisan Ales at Lydgate Farm on Saturday, December 1, from noon onwards.

Jen said: “We are passionate about quality ales and sustaining farming life in Aldwark. To launch the brewery is a dream come true for us.”

The couple have converted a former milking parlour to house the brewing equipment and Ian has applied his expertise as a professional chemist to the process.

The results, including Aldwark Pale and Nostrum Amber, use water from the farm’s boreholes to benefit from natural limestone filtration.

The business was established with a Peak LEADER grant from the Rural Development Programme.

Chairman Councillor Lewis Rose said: “This is a perfect example of an innovative idea to improve and add to our rural services. We are pleased to champion such a business.”

Neighbouring quarry firm Longcliffe also lent support through its community fund.

The brewery’s cask and bottle products will be stocked in local pubs, restaurants, Winster and Hartington village stores, Maison du Bierre in Ashbourne, and farmers’ markets across the Peak District and beyond.

For more information, see facebook.com/AldwarkAles.