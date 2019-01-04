Find out what the weather will be like this weekend

The weekend is almost here and lots of people will be wondering what the weather has in store.

According to the latest Met Office forecast for the East Midlands, Friday night will be another dry and cold night. It will remain mostly cloudy in the west but with some breaks further east, with a widespread frost and a chance of fog in any prolonged clear spell. The minimum temperature will be -2 °C.

Saturday will have a cold start, with any fog slow to clear.

It will be dry with variable amounts of cloud, with the best of any bright or sunny spells in the east. The maximum temperature will be 6 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

The forecast for Sunday is cloudy with patchy rain, clearing to brighter conditions with frost and fog Sunday night.

Whatever you’re up to, have a great weekend.