Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until October 10:
A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon
A5111 Derby
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
A53 Buxton
Hillside Rd, Linton
A616 Clowne
A623 Peak Forest
Ball Lane, Thulston
A615 Tansley
A617 Doe Lea
B6052 Eckington
Station Rd, Spinkhill
Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
Milton Rd, Repton
A514 Ticknall
Stenson Rd, Derby
Blenheim Rd, Allestree
B6019 South Normanton
B5353 Newhall
Old Rd, Heage
A6 Shardlow
Holbrook Rd, Alvaston
Alfreton Rd, Codnor
A6007 Loscoe
Infinity Park Way, Derby
A62 Tintwistle
Station Rd, Mickleover
B600 Pyebridge & Somercotes
High Holborn Rd, Ripley