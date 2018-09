Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at three derelict cottages in Ambergate.

Two crews from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are at the fire at Beggarswell Wood, they arrived at 9,50 am today.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters are using one main line to extinguish the fire (a portable pump is being used to get water from an open supply). Crews remain on scene."