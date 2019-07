Derbyshire fire chiefs have issued advice after a BBQ blaze in Chatsworth last night.

Firefighters were called to a unattended BBQ blaze near Calton Lees car park on Thursday evening.

Following the incident, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "When the ground is so hot/dry fire can quickly spread from a BBQ. Only use designated areas for your BBQ & ensure it’s extinguished with no burning embers before disposing of it."