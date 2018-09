Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus and hose reel jets battled a fire which spread to a home.

Crews from Ripley and Alfreton attended the fire on Church Street, at Ripley, about 10.20pm, on Friday, September 28.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the incident involved a fire in ducting which spread to the first floor of a domestic property.

Following the emergency, Derbyshire fire service launched an investigation in an effort to establish what caused the blaze.