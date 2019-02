Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet extinguished a blaze on the ground floor of a home.

The fire was discovered at the house on Woodview, at Renishaw, just after midnight, today, February 2.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the occupants of the house were alerted by smoke alarms and everyone got out safely.

Staveley firefighters put out the blaze and ventilated the property.