Firefighters attend incidents involving burnt toast, chimney and oven across Derbyshire homes on Christmas Day

While most of us were opening presents and tucking into turkey on Christmas Day, many members of the emergency services were working to keep us safe.

These include Derbyshire firefighters, who attended a number of incidents across the county on December 25.

At 8.16 am, fire crews from Swadlincote and Ashby were sent to a blaze at a residential home on Market Street, Church Gresley. This was a fire in a boiler that was isolated and dampened down by firefighters.

At 9.34am, firefighters from Nottingham Road attended a chimney fire on Brookside Road, Breadsall. The fire out on arrival. Crews carried out an inspection and made the scene safe.

At 1.38pm firefighters from Ilkeston attended a house fire on Anson Walk, Ilkeston, which involved an electric oven. Crews were able to isolate the power to the cooker and make scene safe.

At 2:52pm firefighters attended a residential home on Queens Road, Buxton. This was a false alarm due to burnt toast. Crews made an inspection of the scene.

At 4:18pm, firefighters from Kingsway attended a chimney Fire on Beckstitch Lane in Belper. This was a fire behind wooden fire surrounds within property. A thermal image camera was used by crews.

