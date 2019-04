Firefighters from Bakewell were called after a car crashed yesterday (Friday, April 5).

The crew from Bakewell attended the scene in Bakewell Road, Over Haddon, at around 5.15pm.

Bakewell Road. Photo from Google.

This was a single car crash and no one was trapped.

Crews made the scene safe and one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The incident has been left with the police.