Firefighters have removed the roof of a car to rescue a casualty after a crash in a Derbyshire village.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the collision on Slack Hill, Kelstedge at 8.40 am today which involved two cars.

Crews from Matlock and Clay Cross attend.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Extrication was required for one casualty by means of roof removal."

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance service attended.