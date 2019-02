Firefighters rescued a dog which had become trapped by its ear in the electrical mechanism of a chair.

A Shirebrook crew was called out to Booth Avenue, at Pleasley, where they found the trapped pet at about 1am, today, Sunday, February 3.

Firefighters used specialised equipment to release the dog.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the pet owner has since been liaising with a veterinary surgeon to help treat the dog.