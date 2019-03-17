Flood alerts in force in Derbyshire - with video

Flood alerts are currently in force in the Peak District after days of heavy rain.

The Government warnings - which state that 'flooding is possible, be prepared' - apply to the River Wye and the Lower Derwent.

The River Wye at Ashford-in-the-Water.

The above video shows the River Wye at Ashford-in-the-Water this morning.

The full warning for the River Wye states: "River levels are high but slowly falling at the Ashford river gauge as a result of rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads in the Ashford and Bakewell areas. No property flooding is expected at this time. Light rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours. Consequently, river levels are expected to slowly decrease through today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

And the full warning for the Lower Derwent states: "River levels are increasing at the Church Wilne and Matlock river gauges as a result of rainfall overnight. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Church Wilne, Draycot, and Wilne Lane between Draycot and Sawley, Darley Dale, Cromford, Matlock, Whatstandwell, Belper, Duffield, Milford, Little Eaton, and the B5057 between Darley Bridge and Two Dales Road. Light rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours. Consequently, river levels are expected to remain high today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."