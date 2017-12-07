Free trees for Derbyshire schools

Pupils from 14 Derbyshire schools have taken the classroom outdoors.

They are among hundreds of schoolchildren who have planted free trees under the Trees For Schools initiative.

The project is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and delivered in partnership with the Woodland Trust and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Four hundred thousand trees will be delivered to state-funded primary schools over four years.

The trust’s schools and community engagement manager Karen Letten said: “Trees create inspiring learning spaces - natural, sustainable and dynamic outdoor classrooms where pupils can mix mud with maths and spades with science while connecting with nature and having fun. It’s these lessons that the children will remember well into adulthood.”

Matthew Robinson, people engagement officer at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said “The project is a great chance for us to engage with schools and hopefully develop lasting relationships with the schools, their pupils and their families.”

A Natural Connections study found children who experienced outdoor learning were more engaged, happier and healthier.