Food hygiene ratings

From Shakeaway to KFC - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Meadowhall store

If you're heading to Meadowhall and fancy a bite to eat then you're definitely spoilt for choice.

But, after Shakeaway's recent zero-star food hygiene report, how do all the other stores, restaurants and cafes in Meadowhall rate? We decided to find out.

57 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 4 stars, August 15 2016

1. Coal

61 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 12 2017

2. Wrapchic

14A The Gallery Meadowhall Way, 5 stars, April 5 2017

3. Greggs

10 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 30 2018

4. Pizza Hut

