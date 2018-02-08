Frustrated man smashed window of a man he suspected of committing burglary

A man smashed a window at another man’s home after he suspected him of committing a burglary.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 7, how Shane Victor Sales, 44, of Devonshire Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, damaged the window of a resident at Inkersall.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances are that on Saturday, August 20, in the evening around 9pm, the complainant called police and explained he was in his living room and had heard a banging at the front door and heard a male accusing him of burglary.”

Police arrived at the property, according to Mrs Bickley, and they saw some blood on the front door and a window had been smashed.

Sales admitted to police he had smashed the window and said he believed the owner was responsible for a burglary and that he had smashed the window out of frustration.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “He’s sorry for his actions and says it was a foolish decision to go around while in drink.”

Ms Simpson added that Sales is a carer for his 92-year-old mother and he has been concerned about the impact of the case on his ability to continue to care for her.

Sales had also gone around to the property to retrieve items he claimed were allegedly stolen in a burglary, according to Ms Simpson.

Ms Simpson added that Sales suffers with depression and anxiety and is receiving medication and support.

Magistrates fined Sales £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.