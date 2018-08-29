‘Full of kilts and muscle’ - Strongmen descend for the Peak District Highland Games

Hopeful strongmen braved stormy weather and six gruelling events as they descended on Derbyshire to compete in the Peak District Highland Games.

The event, which took place on Sunday at Matlock Farm Park, saw participants don traditional attire to battle through a stone throw, caber toss and a 12.5 tonne double decker bus pull as crowds looked on.

The contestants take part in a very wet and windy Highland Games in Matlock, United Kingdom, 26thAugust 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Andrew Picken, founder of Man Beast Events, which hosted the day, said: “Providing this show at Matlock is the perfect backdrop over the Derbyshire Dales to be pulling buses, tossing the caber and carrying huge stones to display the awesome strength of these guys.

Mark Anglesea, referee and two-times Guinness World Record holder, said: “We set up these events to offer a different challenge to the competitors that involved not only strength but speed, agility and technique.”

The crowds enhjoyed music from the Manchester Phoenix bagpipe band.

The final results were:

The contestants take part in a very wet and windy Highland Games in Matlock, United Kingdom, 26thAugust 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Final results were;

1. Scott Mark Litchfield (2017+2018 winner) 56 points

2. Jake Rideout - 48 points

3. Simon Knowles - 44 points

The contestants take part in a very wet and windy Highland Games in Matlock, United Kingdom, 26thAugust 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

4. Ashton Bear Reid (joint placed) - 38 points

4. Rob Marsh (joint placed) - 38 points

5. Zac Perry (joint placed) - 36 points

5. Dominic Helliwell (joint placed) - 36 points

6. Tom Bebb - 34 points

7. Richard Hansen - 31 Points

8. Ross Phillips - 29 points

9. Ian Phillips - 23 points

10 Matt Jackson - 17 points

11 Nick Ducker - 10 points