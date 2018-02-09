Gang show is Flying High in golden jubilee year

An award-winning Derby gang show which made history when it was first staged 50 years ago will celebrate its half century when it takes place next week.

Flying High, a four-time winner of the Derby Amateur Eagle Awards for Outstanding Achievement, is being performed over four nights at Derby Theatre from February 14 onwards.

The show is still referred to as the Derby East gang show, but will star Cubs, Brownies, Guides, Scouts and Explorers, as well as their leaders, from across the whole city and elsewhere.

Although Flying High has its roots in the gang show tradition it has always prided itself on the contemporary feel of its songs, dances and sketches, which the 117-strong cast are currently rehearsing every week in the run-up to show time.

Its opening number will pay tribute to the last 50 years, while there is also a number based on the Derby version of the board game Monopoly, a rock act and a ballet routine with a difference.

Scout leader Ruth Mill performed in the show as a Brownie in 1972 and this year takes the role of producer. She said: “Everybody is working extremely hard in rehearsals and it’s coming together very well.

“Flying High is a real Derby institution, I can’t wait for the first night.”

Tickets for the show cost £15 (£13 concessions) and are now on sale from the Derby Theatre box office. Call 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk