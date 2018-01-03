Get fit and make friends through Jog Derbyshire

Complete beginners have the perfect opportunity to get into jogging in the New Year with the launch of this year’s Jog into January in Alfreton.

Alfreton Jog Club will be welcoming new joggers as part of the annual campaign from Jog Derbyshire - a network of fun, social and friendly jogging groups across the county. The campaign aims to encourage those who’ve never jogged before to give it a go with people of similar fitness levels.

Although novice runners are welcome at the group all year round, Jog into January is a tailored plan to help beginners go from walking to being able to run 5k over 10 weeks.

Anyone who completes the 10 weeks will get a certificate to recognise their achievements, with medals on offer when they’ve reached their first 5k.

The group is run by qualified leaders and is free to join.

Alfreton Jog Club Beginner’s Group starts on Monday, January 15, at 7pm and meets outside the leisure centre in Alfreton.

Cat Wynne from Jog Derbyshire said: “If you’re determined to turn over a new leaf in 2018 and want to feel healthier and better about yourself or lose a few pounds and make some new friends.”

Amy Bradley is one of the Alfreton Jog Club leaders. She started with the group as a complete beginner – progressing to run marathons and lead the group herself.

Amy said: “I started running in 2011, a couple of months after I got married and noticed the scales creeping up. I decided to give running one final chance, having tried it several times before and rocking up at home, seconds later looking like a sweaty tomato.

“The Jog Derbyshire leaders were patient and knowledgeable. I was the slowest but I started to chip away at my times. Over the next six months or so I started to join the main pack and eventually be near the front.

“Jog Derbyshire members get many different things out of our groups. Some come along to socialise, some to help lose weight, some for fitness and some to improve their running ability in a friendly environment.

“In January we’ll be back to couch to 5k but this time some of last year’s graduates are going to help support. How awesome is that?”

For more information you can contact Anne from Alfreton Jog Club on 07816 518 580 or email alfretonjogclub@gmail.com

For more information on all Jog Derbyshire and Jog into January groups visit www.jogderbyshire.co.uk