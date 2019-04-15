Government awards £25,000 for transformation project at Matlock park

The regeneration project on Matlock’s Hurst Farm estate has received a £25,000 boost from the government to help transform a play park.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has awarded the funds to help renovate Spider Park, next to Caste View Primary School on Hilltops View.

Estate regeneration manager Marie Schmidt said: “The proposals for Spider Park came out of consultation with residents, reflecting their priorities and aspirations.

“The work will create good quality play opportunities on the estate for the children, and a beautiful wildlife-friendly community focused green space for residents.”

She added: “I hope it sends a physical message to residents that the regeneration project is bringing in money to realise their priorities.”

New play equipment is likely to be installed by May, and trees for a woodland area have already been donated by Matlock Town Council and planted by volunteers.

The school and the Friends of Hurst Farm group want to create ‘forest school’ activities on the estate to aid children’s environmental learning.

Marie said: “As part of this grant we have funding for 3,500 native wildflower bulbs such as bluebells, wild daffodils, wild garlic, snowdrops and anemone.

“This will encourage wildlife, support native flora, give children access to English species, and foster colonies so we can later transplant bulbs to woodland around the estate.”

The planting will happen in September 2019 in conjunction with the school.

Future plans for the park include replanting an old orchard of rare fruit trees, the creation of a meadow and a community garden, and extensions to the play area.

The Pocket Park funding is the latest in a series of bids won by the regeneration project, totalling around £335,00. For full details, visit https://bit.ly/2V3xdyY.