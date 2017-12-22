Gray O'Brien and Rula Lenska star in thriller touring to Derbyshire

A star-studded cast will perform in a detective thriller which promises to be a jewel in the crown of Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre's spring season.

The Case of the Frightened Lady, running from February 26 to March 3, stars television favourites G.

Joining them are Philip Lowrie (Coronation Street), April Pearson (Skins), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Glenn Carter who starred in the stage musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary is afraid for her life. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking secret…

The production will be directed by Roy Marsden who is best known as an actor, particularly for his role as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in television’s P.D. James series.

Tickets costs from £21.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk Photo of Rula Lenska by Nicholas Dawkes