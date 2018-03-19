Gritters 'working hard' to re-open Derbyshire roads still shut because of snow

Three Derbyshire roads remain closed after heavy snow over the weekend.

They are the A6024 Holme Moss, the A57 Snake Pass and Monks Road, Chunal to Charlesworth.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesman said at 12.45pm: "Conditions are improving on the county's roads and we're working hard to re-open the three remaining main routes which are closed.

"We've teams working on each route to clear snow sufficiently to allow two lanes of traffic. Drifting snow has made this extremely difficult.

"Our farmer contractors are working to dig out isolated villages and hamlets which are still blocked by snow drifts.

"We're out gritting all secondary routes across the county, followed by a full treatment of the primary network.

"No further snow is forecast.

"However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for overnight ice on road surfaces as thawing snow runs across the carriageway as water.

"Motorists are advised to take extra care, even on treated surfaces."