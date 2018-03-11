Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath seek new park management trainees

Theme park operator Gulliver’s is now recruiting for a new round of applicants to its one-year trainee management programme.

Director Dean Kimberley said: “There isn’t another course in the country like it and we are very proud to be paving the way in theme park management training programmes.”

The six successful applicants will be tasked with work-based projects in every area of the business from catering to costume work, sales rides and retail at all three Gulliver’s parks.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure managers understand the working of the parks, and get a feel for what will be expected of them once they take on the role for real.

All five of this year’s trainees were employed in management positions upon completion.

Dean said: “The trainees make us proud year on year, which is why they’re offered jobs within the company.

“Those who complete the course, after being involved with the nitty gritty side of stuff as well, are the people we want joining the Gulliver’s family.”

To apply, submit a copy of your CV and your reason for applying to careers@gulliversfun.co.uk.